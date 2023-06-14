Montecito Hwy 101 project to start this week after $52.8M in state funding

Funding allows for advanced work to begin this week on a Highway 101 Montecito project.

The California Transportation Commission allocated $52.8 million in state funding to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and Santa Barbara County Association of Governments to advance the construction of a Highway 101 Montecito project.

The investment supports advanced construction on the highway in Montecito between San Ysidro Road and Olive Mill Road as part of the Highway 101 Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project.

“This important project will increase reliability for all travelers, allow for the efficient movement of goods and services within this important inter-regional corridor, and improve access to communities within Santa Barbara County,” said Caltrans District 5 director Scott Eades.

$277 million is needed to fully fund the remaining construction through Santa Barbara.

To secure additional funds, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and Caltrans applied for Senate Bill 1 funding.

An official announcement of awards is anticipated within the next month.