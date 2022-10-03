Month-long road project kicks off near Vandenberg Space Force Base

Emergency repairs along a section of Hwy 1 kicked off Monday and will run through the end of October, Caltrans District 5 officials said.

The project will install erosion control, including rock slope protection and grading, along northbound Hwy 1 between Lompoc and Orcutt, near Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Work will continue from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 28. While crews are at work, traffic control will be in place, though Caltrans says delays should not be longer than 15 minutes.

Brough Construction of Arroyo Grande is the contractor for the $300,000 project.