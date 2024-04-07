Month of the Child and Child Abuse Prevention Month event held at Mission Plaza

National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Month of the Child recognize the importance of families and communities that work together to prevent child abuse and neglect while highlighting those who strive to meet the needs of the young children in their care.

“I learned that our community is a big community and we all need to work together in this community to make a better community,” Wiley Myers, an attendee, said.

Eight-year-old Molly Myer and her family came to Children’s Day in the Plaza to learn.

“There are things for all children to do, touch and play with and learn about and on top of that there are resources for all families here,” Molly Myer said.

Many nonprofits connected with kids and their families to raise awareness about their programs.

“One of the things that's great about this event is that parents oftentimes think things that are happening to them are only happening to them and they can come to an event like this and ask questions and see other parents and find out that they are not alone,” said Jason Wells, associate director, First 5 SLO.

Lisa Fraser had a booth at the event and feels grateful to be a primary prevention resource in the community.

“Families and children are our priority; that they are healthy and well. That's why we come together every year to make it possible for folks to learn about the organizations and all the agencies in the county that support the families,” Fraser said.

These events exist to help children and families every day.

“Not just at these events but this is all of us trying to build relationships with our own community. We all live and work here but we also want to serve here,” said Raechelle Bowlay SLO County Early Care and Education Planning Council coordinator.