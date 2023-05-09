Moonstone Beach Boardwalk improvements to cause traffic delays

Improvements are coming to the popular Moonstone Beach Boardwalk, and that will cause some road closures during construction on Thursday, according to a San Luis Obispo County Public Works Dept. press release.

County officials say boardwalk improvements include demolishing the existing bridge on Wednesday and installing beams. There are no scheduled road closures on that day.

Crews will begin work on the new bridge the following day, on Thursday. Officials say bridge construction is expected to be complete by Friday. To ensure public safety, there will be temporary road closures along Moonstone Drive between the Leffingwell Landing day-use area and the Windrush Inn in the morning hours.

The northbound lane may be temporarily closed while lifting bridge beams by crane from the transport carrier. The southbound lane and shoulder will be closed for a portion of the day and will include traffic control to allow southbound and northbound traffic to use the northbound lane.

There are no residences or businesses in the closure portion of the street. Drivers can use Highway 1 to avoid potential delays.

Replacement of the existing bridge is part of the Moonstone Boardwalk Accessibility Improvements project. The boardwalk upgrade will meet accessible trail standards between the north end of the boardwalk at Leffingwell Creek to the Santa Rosa Creek day-use area.