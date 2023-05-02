Moonstone Beach Boardwalk in Cambria undergoing repairs

The Moonstone Beach Boardwalk in Cambria is one month into a $1.6-billion project to make the boardwalk more accessible.

The boardwalk that runs between the Moonstone Beach bluff-tops and Moonstone Beach Dr. will be re-routed around emergent wetlands as well as native plants.

The upgrades also include several ADA-related solutions such as flatter re-routes, ADA parking spaces, and more compliant boardwalk surfaces and ramps.

The project is funded by State Parks’ Accessibility Program and is being done by Quincon, Inc., a local business headquartered in Grover Beach.

“We are excited to see this much-anticipated work begin and are grateful for the patience demonstrated by all the businesses along Moonstone Dr.,” said California State Parks San Luis Obispo Coast District Superintendent Dan Falat.

Limited areas around Moonstone Dr. and several parking spaces have been allocated for equipment and material use.

Locals and tourists are welcoming the repairs as they are being done in sections along the coast.

“It's a great move,” said Cambria resident Steven Hamilton. “This boardwalk's been here for years, thousands of people walk this boardwalk, and you get this incredible view. It’s about time it’s got a little bit of repair.”

