More Central Coast families celebrate Mother’s Day in-person compared to last year

This is the second Mother’s Day during the pandemic, but this holiday was less restrictive than last year's.

Many families were able to gather in-person for Mother's Day this year as COVID-19 restrictions easy up and as more people get vaccinated on the the Central Coast.

“Last year I was home alone, because it of covid, so we couldn’t gather, but we’re making up for it this year,” said Terry Franco.

“I’m out with my girlfriends in Pismo Beach. We rented a hotel, beach front hotel for the weekend,” said beachgoer Debora Reid. “I’m loving it.”

Since there’s less restrictions compared to last year, local businesses on the Central Coast have been preparing for one of their busiest days of the year.

“We definitely ordered more chairs, ordered more food, we put on extra staff knowing that people were going to be out this year,” said Fat Cats Cafe manager Caress Coho.

“We’ve been hiring more people. It’s been like a hiring frenzy, trying to get people to come out of unemployment,” said Lori Cord, Spyglass Inn Restaurant manager.

Local business owners said the holiday gave them a much-needed economic boost.

“Easily we’re going to do twice as many customers this year as last year. Maybe even two and a half times,” said Big Sky Cafe owner Greg Holt.

Most people said they’re just happy to be out celebrating their mothers.

“It’s an important day to just remind every mother how special they are. You know what I’m saying, you guys are real heroes. And for the dads out there that are playing both parts. You guys are true heroes as well,” said Elijah Scott.

Local businesses add that, for them, Mother’s Day weekend signifies the start of summer, which will hopefully lead to the continued support of their shops.