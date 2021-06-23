More concerts announced for Vina Robles Amphitheatre's 2021 season

Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles is adding more shows to its concert line-up.

The venue's 2020 season had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May, amphitheatre officials announced that singer-songwriter and guitarist Joe Bonamassa would kick off the 2021 season on July 31.

This week, the venue announced even more shows with Jackson Browne on Sept. 8, Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes on Oct. 10, and Sublime with Rome and Dirty Heads wrapping up their "High and Mighty Tour" with two shows on Oct. 14 and 15.

Sublime with Rome and Dirty Heads were originally scheduled for just one performance, but due to "overwhelming demand," according to the venue, a second show was added.

Other scheduled performances include:



Banda MS De Sergio Lizárraga - Aug. 1

The Mavericks and Los Lobos - Aug. 14

Rise Against - Aug. 18

Steve Martin & Martin Short - Aug. 22

3 Doors Down - Aug. 29

Chase Rice - Sept. 3

Counting Crows - Sept. 4

Train - Sept. 5

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo - Sept. 9

Ziggy Marley - Sept. 11

The Beach Boys - Sept. 18

St. Vincent - Sept. 22

Los Ángeles Azules - Oct. 8

Dropkick Murphys & Rancid - Oct. 13

Primus - Oct. 16

Fitz and The Tantrums - Oct. 22

Barenaked Ladies - June 11

Some of the shows are rescheduled from 2020, and amphitheatre officials say those previously purchased tickets will be honored.

The Vina Robles Amphitheatre box office is currently closed and tickets are only available online.

