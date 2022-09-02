More donuts in SLO? Local chain expands to old Sunshine Donuts spot

SloDoCo will open up a new location in San Luis Obispo, the company confirmed with KSBY.

The new location is at 195 Higuera St., where Sunshine Donuts has stood for decades. SloDoCo confirmed they are taking over the longtime donut spot, which closed earlier this year.

The move was amicable, Heather Doss, Business Manager for SloDoCo said.

"The previous owners were happy to be able to retire, and the owner of SloDoCo had sentimental value with Sunshine," Doss said.

If all goes according to plan, the SloDoCo location will open up Sept. 16 or 17.

Work is underway to remodel the shop' s interior, but longtime Sunshine Donuts customers will still recognize the place, Doss said. Changes include installing new counters and adding customer seating.

It will be the local chain's third location to open after SloDoCo expanded to Atascadero in 2019. They opened up their original location at 793 E. Foothill Blvd. in 2010.

SloDoCo has no plans to slow down, Doss told KSBY. The business is looking for chances to expand even further than San Luis Obispo County.

"We are looking all up and down California for major cities with colleges," Doss told us.

But even in a different city, SloDoCo will likely keep its name, she said.

The Higuera St. location will be open 24/7. It will offer the same donut and drink options as the Foothill Blvd. location. It will also accept custom donut orders.

What SloDoCo staff members hope a second San Luis Obispo shop will do is ease up congestion.

"So [customers] don't have to be waiting in line so long," Doss said.

In an Instagram post, SloDoCo confirmed they were hiring staff for the Higuera St. location. Doss told KSBY the company is looking to fill about five more roles, which include morning, evening and graveyard shifts.