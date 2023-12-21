More federal charges filed against SLO real estate developer accused of bribery

A San Luis Obispo real estate developer who was already facing federal charges related to the alleged bribery of a county supervisor is now facing even more charges.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Ryan Wright, 37, also known as Ryan Petetit, is facing 14 counts of wire fraud, three counts of attempted bank fraud and one count of access device fraud on top of his original charges of conspiracy, falsification of records and obstruction of justice.

Wright is accused of paying a San Luis Obispo County supervisor more than $95,000 in bribes and gifts in exchange for official acts and votes that would benefit Wright's development projects. According to federal prosecutors, while Wright was under investigation in that bribery case, he solicited funds for a development of luxury homes in Dripping Springs, Texas and used investors' money -- approximately $2 million total -- to pay for criminal defense attorneys as well as for personal expenses, including the purchase of a luxury condo in Beverly Hills.

The indictment against Wright also alleges that he sought more than $24 million in financing for the Texas real estate deal after the project fell apart. He's also accused of using a business associate's credit rating to fraudulently obtain credit cards, then accessing approximately $450,000, spending some of the money on Las Vegas hotel rooms, sporting events, plastic surgery, and defense attorneys.

Wright remains in custody after being arrested in October. A trial date is scheduled for May 2024.