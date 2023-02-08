More housing, commercial space coming to Grover Beach in new development project

The Grover Beach Planning Commission approved a mixed-used development project this week.
The project will be developed at the corner of West Grand Avenue and 4th Street, including 37 residential units and 4,700 square feet of ground-floor commercial/retail space.
"This project demonstrates Grover Beach's commitment to providing affordable housing, fair development practices and economic prosperity for our community," said Grover Beach Mayor Karen Bright.
According to a press release, the 0.69-acre lot located at 402 West Grand Avenue was acquired by Coastal Community Builders in early 2022.
The plan includes the following:
- A four-story building that will be approximately 42 feet high.
- Ground-level commercial space envisioned as a restaurant with outdoor dining along West Grand Avenue and South 4th Street.
- A rooftop deck for residents to enjoy and to potentially accommodate future outdoor commercial uses.
- Thirty-seven residential units will be a mix of studio and two-bedroom units across all floors. The second, third, and fourth floors will be residential units.
- Forty-six on-site parking spaces with an additional 11 off-street parking spaces.
- Approximately 3,220 square feet of onsite landscaping that includes screening trees and other dense landscaping with a masonry wall adjacent to existing residences.
- Street trees along West Grand Avenue and South 4th Street.
- Additional curb, gutter, sidewalk and other pavement improvements along both West Grand Avenue and South 4th Street.
A date for when the project will break ground has not been released.