More housing, commercial space coming to Grover Beach in new development project

The Grover Beach Planning Commission approved a mixed-used development project this week.

The project will be developed at the corner of West Grand Avenue and 4th Street, including 37 residential units and 4,700 square feet of ground-floor commercial/retail space.

"This project demonstrates Grover Beach's commitment to providing affordable housing, fair development practices and economic prosperity for our community," said Grover Beach Mayor Karen Bright.

According to a press release, the 0.69-acre lot located at 402 West Grand Avenue was acquired by Coastal Community Builders in early 2022.

The plan includes the following:



A four-story building that will be approximately 42 feet high.

Ground-level commercial space envisioned as a restaurant with outdoor dining along West Grand Avenue and South 4th Street.

A rooftop deck for residents to enjoy and to potentially accommodate future outdoor commercial uses.

Thirty-seven residential units will be a mix of studio and two-bedroom units across all floors. The second, third, and fourth floors will be residential units.

Forty-six on-site parking spaces with an additional 11 off-street parking spaces.

Approximately 3,220 square feet of onsite landscaping that includes screening trees and other dense landscaping with a masonry wall adjacent to existing residences.

Street trees along West Grand Avenue and South 4th Street.

Additional curb, gutter, sidewalk and other pavement improvements along both West Grand Avenue and South 4th Street.



A date for when the project will break ground has not been released.