More mosquitoes expected this year after California storms

California is not only experiencing more rain this year, we’re also likely to see more mosquitoes in the coming months.

“As we start making the transition into spring and things start warming up, we’re going to see bugs of all kinds come to life, but a big concern to California right now is the mosquito population could be really active,” said KSBY Chief Meteorologist Dave Hovde.

Since California has been in a drought for so long, it might be hard to grasp the idea that mosquitoes could be of concern.

Santa Barbara County Mosquito Vector Control Manager Brian Cabrera says there will be a large number of mosquitoes this year because of the excessive amounts of rain.

“Mosquitoes could really change our quality of life,“ Cabrera said.

Mosquito breeding happens in stagnant water with algae and dead leaves.

Creeks, puddles, and ponds are all places where mosquitoes can lay their eggs.

The biggest concern is not with the mosquitoes themselves but with what they carry.

Cabrera urges the community to throw away any extra water around the house.

“If mosquitoes don't have anywhere to lay their eggs, then they can't multiply,” Cabrera said.

Mosquito bites are more than just annoying creatures.

According to the World Health Organization, about 725,000 people die each year from diseases transmitted by mosquitoes.

In the U.S., the West Nile Virus is the most reported and most dangerous disease.

Fortunately, the vast majority of people who get West Nile will not get sick.

