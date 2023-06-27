More officers to be on the road enforcing safety during July 4th weekend

California Highway Patrol and the Office of Traffic Safety are working together ahead of Independence Day to address the crisis on California's roadways by encouraging safe driving behaviors through education and enforcement.

"Reckless driving is a serious concern on California's roadways, and it is the responsibility of CHP and OTS to help keep the public safe," said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. "Every year, speed is the leading cause of roadway crashes in our state, resulting in thousands of injuries and hundreds of deaths. Slow down and help us make our roads safer for everyone."

CHP will implement a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, June 30, and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. Throughout the extended holiday weekend, all available uniformed members of the department will be on patrol to enhance public safety, deter unsafe driving behavior, and, when necessary, take appropriate enforcement action.

"Maximum enforcement helps save lives and protects everyone on our roads by holding drivers accountable for dangerous, unlawful behaviors like speeding and impaired driving," said OTS Director Barbara Rooney. "Whether you are traveling near or far, make a plan to go safely before heading to your destination. We want you and your loved ones to enjoy a safe and happy Fourth of July weekend."

Forty-four people were killed in crashes in California during last year's Independence Day weekend. In addition, CHP made nearly 1,000 arrests for driving under the influence throughout the 78-hour holiday enforcement effort.

If you see or suspect an impaired driver, call 9-1-1 immediately. Be prepared to provide the dispatcher a description of the vehicle, the license plate number, location, and direction of travel. Your phone call may save someone's life.