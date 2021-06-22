More police in Santa Barbara's downtown and State Street Promenade

With California COVID-19 restrictions lifting, the Santa Barbara Police Department will be increasing the number of officers stationed Downtown.

The department said they are expecting more people in the corridors downtown and on the State Street Promenade.

Foot patrol, bicycle or motorcycle patrol will be added seven days a week between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m Sunday through Tuesday.

The hours will be extended Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m to handle the downtown nightlife.

Night shift officers will mainly be responding to reports at bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.