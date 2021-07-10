More than 1,400 PG&E customers in Atascadero without power in triple-digit heat

More than 1,400 PG&E customers in Atascadero are without power in triple-digit heat.

According the Pacific Gas & Electric Power Outage Map, 1,412 customers are impacted by a power outage that was first reported just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

According to the utility company, power is expected to be restored around 6 p.m. tonight.

It is unclear what caused the outage, however this is not considered a Public Safety Power Shut Off which is initiated during elevated fire risk.

Atascadero is under an Excessive Heat Warning with temperatures forecasted to reach up to 110 at the peak of the heat, according to the National Weather Service.