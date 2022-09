A power outage is affecting some PG&E customers in San Luis Obispo Monday.

The outage occurred in the area near Los Osos Valley Rd all the way to Madonna Rd.

It even spanned to Laguna Lake Park.

According the outage map on PG&E's website, as of 12:08 p.m., 2,312 customers are without power.

PG&E says it estimates power will be back on by 3:45 p.m.

PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage.