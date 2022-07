Thousands of PG&E customers were left in the dark Sunday night due to a power outage near Lompoc.

Approximately 2,403 PG&E customers were left without power north of the city of Lompoc at around 9:30 p.m. PG&E has not confirmed the cause of the outage but says they expect power to be restored by 1 a.m. July 4.

