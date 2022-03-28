More than 200 neglected Central Coast children in need of advocate through CASA

There are more than 200 abused and neglected children on the Central Coast in need of a representative.

Volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are needed in both San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County.

CASA volunteers are trained to become the primary point of information between the child and the courts. They become the eyes and ears reporting back to the court in order for them to make the best possible decision for the child.

There are 85 children in need of an advocate in San Luis Obispo County and 165 children in Santa Barbara County.

"Right now what we are seeing is that people kind of want to wait until the pandemic is over and what I would say to you is that now is the time to act because the kids can't wait, they need you now," said Kim Colby Davis, CASA Executive Director.

Advocates ultimately help the court decide if a child can be reunited with their family or be put up for adoption.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, click here.