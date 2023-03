A power outage was impacting more than 2,400 PG&E customers in Atascadero Tuesday.

The outage began around 1:37 p.m.

As of 2:30 p.m., 2,431 customers remained without power.

According to the PG&E outage map, the outage was caused by weather.

PG&E has a crew on-scene assessing the outage. An estimated time for restoration has not been determined.