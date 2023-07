A power outage in Templeton is impacting more than 2,100 PG&E customers Friday night.

According to the PG&E outage map, the power went out for 2,179 customers at around 6:05 p.m.

Power is expected to be restored by 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The power outage is impacting PG&E customers in the westside of Templeton along Highway 46 and up north towards Lake Nacimiento.

PG&E crews are assessing the cause of the outage.