PG&E customers in Atascadero are experiencing another power outage as of Sunday evening around 6 p.m.

Approximately 3,117 customers are believed to affected.

A PG&E Assessment Crew is reportedly on their way to the outage. The company's website says power is expected to be restored around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

More updates on the outage and the areas affected can be found here.