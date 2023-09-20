More than $373,000 raised during annual Day of Hope event

More than $373,600 was raised during this year’s Day of Hope fundraiser.

Now in its 10th year, the event hosted last month by Marian Regional Medical Center raises money for Mission Hope Cancer Center.

Volunteers were out selling special edition Santa Maria Times newspapers on Aug. 23 raising money for people on the Central Coast battling canter at Mission Hope.

"With the money that has been donated, we've been able to help families who are going through cancer and maybe have some financial struggles. We've been able to put in transport vans to transport people to their treatment. We've been able to support our nurse navigators that help patients through their journey. All of that has been this money has been used for," said Sue Andersen, President and CEO of Marian Regional Medical Center.

The final fundraising numbers were announced Wednesday during a thank you celebration where groups were recognized for their fundraising efforts and best costumes.

The top company teams were Rugged Radios bringing in $47,000.82 in revenue followed by CoastHills with $9,165.65 and Mission Hope with $6,177.43.

The top friends and family teams were Passion for Color with $30,111.67, For the Pink Ribbon with $18,033.13 and the team Old Town Orcutt bringing in $13,110.64.

The annual event has brought in more than $2 million.