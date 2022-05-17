More than 50 Santa Maria seniors sign to join military after graduation

Upon graduation, many high school seniors in Santa Maria will be joining the military.

More than 50 students have decided to pursue military service, including students from Righetti, Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley and Delta High Schools, SMJUHSD staff said in a release. The students are joining the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines.

A celebration to honor the students is planned for Friday, May 20 at 4 p.m. It will be held inside the Santa Maria Veterans Hall on Tunnell St., and parents, recruiters and local veterans will join in the recognition.

"Athletes and graduates are celebrated with signings and ceremonies, and these young people should too," SMJUHSD teacher Dutch Van Patten said. "They are all making a good choice. This is a positive thing."

In 2017, Righetti High School was the first in the district to host a recognition ceremony for seniors joining the military, before the event became district-wide.