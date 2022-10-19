Watch Now
More than $500 million up for grabs for Wednesday's powerball

October 19's Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $508 million
Posted at 2:28 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 17:28:27-04

For the second time in less than a week, there’s a chance a lucky California lottery player could possibly take home a jackpot of about a half-billion dollars.

Wednesday, October 19's Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $508 million.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was this high was back on January 5 when another California lottery player split the massive $632.6 million jackpot with a winner in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Last Friday, October 14, someone bought a Mega Millions ticket in San Jose and hit a jackpot of $502 million, splitting that prize with someone else who bought their ticket in Florida.

The lump sum amount for anyone who wins tonight is an estimated $256.3 million.

The deadline to buy Powerball tickets for tonight’s draw is 7 p.m. The draw happens at 7:59 p.m. PT in Tallahassee, Florida.

