UPDATE (3:59 p.m.) - Power was completely restored before 4 p.m.

___

(3:44 p.m.) - A power outage affected 5,695 customers in the Five Cities area, PG&E reported Wednesday.

It started just before 2:30 p.m., covering most of Oceano and Grover Beach.

About an hour later, power was restored to more than half of the affected customers, leaving 2,059 customers without power.

PG&E says it is assessing the cause of the outage. Power is expected to be restored by 5:45 p.m.