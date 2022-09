More than 6,000 customers lost power in Atascadero Thursday afternoon.

The outage happened around 1:19 p.m., according to PG&E. It is affecting 6,298 customers, including people on both sides of Hwy 101, north of Hwy 41 and west of Atascadero Ave.

Power is expected to be restored by 7:15 p.m.

PG&E has not yet said what caused the outage.

The outage comes amid a week of statewide Flex Alerts while high temperatures strain California's power grid.