More than 6,000 PG&E customers in SLO, SB Counties lose power Tuesday morning

Multiple outages that spanned from Atascadero to Santa Maria left more than 6,000 PG&E customers without power Tuesday morning.

As many as five outages across sections of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties were reported through the morning.

The largest outage was reported at 8:19 a.m. and left 3,841 customers in the dark from East Main St. in Santa Maria up to the area east of Lopez Lake.

A second outage was reported east of Hwy 101 between East Main St. and East Alvin Ave. 384 PG&E customers were left in the dark at 9:49 a.m.

In Atascadero, 1,795 PG&E customers lost power at 9 a.m. The outage covered an area on both sides of El Camino Real, north of Santa Barbara Rd. and south of San Gabriel.

26 additional PG&E customers on the east side of Lopez Lake and along a section of the Huasna River had power shut off for scheduled maintenance.

Power is set to be restored throughout the afternoon.