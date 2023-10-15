More time to find a new best friend: Santa Barbara Co. Animal Services expands shelter hours

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is expanding the operating hours at its three shelters starting Tuesday.

As of October 17, the shelters located in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara will be open Tuesday through Sunday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The shelters will be closed on Mondays and holidays.

County officials say this will give people more time to visit, adopt a new pet, and take advantage of the various services offered at the shelters, including pet registration and license renewal, microchipping, foster matchmaking, and the pet pantry.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services will also be hosting a series of volunteer orientations for those who’d like to help out at the shelters.

All orientation meetings start at 3 p.m.:



Santa Maria – Friday, October 20 or Monday, October 23

Lompoc – Thursday, October 19

Santa Barbara – Wednesday, October 18 or Wednesday, October 25

For more information about volunteer opportunities at the shelter or to check out the animals available for adoption, visit www.sbcanimalservices.org.

