More to explore: San Luis Obispo expands Irish Hills hiking trail

There is more to explore in the Irish Hills Natural Reserve.

The City of San Luis Obispo announced Wednesday that 1.3 miles have been added to the Bog Thistle Trail.

The trail extends from the Prefumo Canyon Trailhead into the upper Irish Hills and connects with the Mariposa and Mine trails.

The Bog Thistle Trail was originally just 0.4 miles long. Construction on the new section of trail started in December 2021.

Officials with the City of San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Department say hikers can expect sweeping views of the Morros, Laguna Lake, and Los Osos Valley.

The trail is designated for hikers only and is considered an intermediate-level hike.

Click here for a map of the Irish Hills Natural Reserve trail system as well as other trails in San Luis Obispo.