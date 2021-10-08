More windmill blades make their way through Lompoc

Two more windmill blades are set to make their way through Lompoc on Friday.

The massive 220 ft. wind turbine blades continue to move through the city, part of the 87 total blades of the Strauss Wind Project, a renewable wind energy project created by BayWa r.e.

Schedule Update:

Here’s what to expect to see making way through the #CityOfLompoc this week: #Thursday two nacelles and two #tower sections and #Friday two #blades. All delays will begin around 9am and may last through 4pm. As always, we appreciate your support! — Strauss Wind Project (@StraussWind) October 7, 2021

Windmill parts will continue to be transported through Nov. 2021, BayWa r.e.'s website says.

The transportation will be between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, the company says. The route includes Ocean Ave. East, F St. South, I St. South, Cypress Ave. West and San Miguelito Rd. South.

Drivers can expect traffic delays during transportation.