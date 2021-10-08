Watch
More windmill blades make their way through Lompoc

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
A wind turbine blade is hauled through the streets of Lompoc on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Posted at 11:04 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 14:04:09-04

Two more windmill blades are set to make their way through Lompoc on Friday.

The massive 220 ft. wind turbine blades continue to move through the city, part of the 87 total blades of the Strauss Wind Project, a renewable wind energy project created by BayWa r.e.

Windmill parts will continue to be transported through Nov. 2021, BayWa r.e.'s website says.

The transportation will be between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, the company says. The route includes Ocean Ave. East, F St. South, I St. South, Cypress Ave. West and San Miguelito Rd. South.

Drivers can expect traffic delays during transportation.

