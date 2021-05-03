Watch
Morning crash slows Hwy 101 traffic at Nojoqui Summit

KSBY
Posted at 8:06 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 11:09:02-04

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a reported head-on crash on Highway 101 at the Nojoqui Summit Monday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes.

Initial reports into the California Highway Patrol were that two trucks collided head-on and other vehicles may have been involved.

Two northbound lanes were closed and heavy traffic was reported in the area.

No word on the extent of any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

