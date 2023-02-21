Watch Now
Morning fire damages Templeton home

Fire damaged a home in Templeton Tuesday morning.
Posted at 2:23 PM, Feb 21, 2023
The initial call came in around 10:42 a.m. as a possible chimney fire that had spread to the attic of the home on the 5000 block of Esmeralda Lane.

CAL FIRE SLO says when the first units arrived on scene, they confirmed the flames had spread to the attic and third floor of the home.

No one was injured.

CAL FIRE says crews were assisted by other fire departments including Paso Robles, Templeton, Atascadero, Cambria and Five Cities Fire Authority.

As of 2:15 p.m., the Red Cross had not been requested.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

