Morning Minute: Cal Poly fees, invasive species cleanup, and bridge closure

Good morning, Central Coast! We're kicking off the week with mild weather, making it the perfect chance to enjoy some time outdoors after wrapping up this first workday.



Cal Poly SLO fees under scrutiny: Cal Poly SLO has the highest campus-based fees among all CSU universities, totaling over $6,000 per student for the 2024-2025 school year. Students shared their thoughts on the mandatory fees—read the full breakdown at KSBY.com.

Fighting invasive plants in Cambria: Volunteers at Fiscalini Ranch Preserve are working to remove invasive plants like mustard along the Bluff Trail to help native species thrive. Those interested in joining the "Wednesday Weeders" can learn more at KSBY.com.

Jack Creek Road Bridge closure: A replacement project will close the bridge west of Templeton from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily, though it will reopen overnight. Drivers should take the detour via Vineyard Drive.

The Morro Bay-Cayucos connector trail, a project 20 years in the making, is seeking a $2 million grant from the California Coastal Conservancy to complete its funding. If approved, the $12 million project will begin construction in 2027, providing a safer and more accessible route between the coastal communities. While some residents have expressed concerns about public easement, officials say the design minimizes disruption and will benefit a wide range of people, from commuters to beachgoers.

The City of San Luis Obispo’s mobile services team is proposing increased bus frequency and expanded routes, with a focus on Cal Poly, San Luis Ranch, and weekend services. The draft plan, which has been in development for 18 months, is expected to add $2 million in operating costs but will keep fares unchanged. The city aims to have 12% of resident trips made by transit by 2035, with final adoption of the plan set for April 15 and implementation beginning in late fall. Click here for the full story from community reporter McKenzie Diaz.

A local children's entertainment company, A Wish Your Heart Makes, hosted a sold-out Royal Tea Party fundraiser at the Madonna Inn to support a family who lost their home in January’s Eaton Fire. The event featured Disney characters, sing-alongs, and a royal etiquette lesson, emphasizing the company’s mission of community and kindness. Organizers say the fundraiser’s success highlights the community’s generosity, with tickets selling out in just 10 days.