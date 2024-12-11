Morning Minute: Chill start to the day, how to make sure your car performs in the cold

Good morning! This chilly Wednesday brings a hint of rain in the forecast, so grab your coffee, wrap yourself in a cozy blanket, and dive into today’s Morning Minute.

Now is the time to explore your health insurance options, as Covered California’s open enrollment runs through January 31st. Thanks to enhanced federal support, there’s record financial aid available for 1.8 million uninsured Californians, including nearly 40,000 DACA recipients. Visit HealthForCalifornia.com and click "Get My Free Quote Now" to find coverage that fits your budget.

Is your car prepared for winter weather? In a story you'll see first in Daybreak this morning, Atascadero community reporter Lindsie Hiatt speaks with Jeff's Auto Works about how cold temperatures can affect your vehicle and what you can do to make sure it's ready for the road.

ICYMI: KSBY News reporter Karson Wells spoke exclusively with new restaurateur Victor Albarran about his plans for the old F. McLintock's location in Arroyo Grande:

EXCLUSIVE: Former F. McLintocks employee to open restaurant at former Arroyo Grande location

There are just three more days to donate to our KSBY Season of Hope— the largest food and toy drive on the Central Coast. FYI ... you can catch our very own Richard Gearhart helping collect donations at CAL FIRE SLO today! Head over, say hello, and drop off your donations, we are so thankful for the communities support so far.