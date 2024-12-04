Morning Minute: Final election results, jail housing expansion

Good morning, Central Coast! Today is Wednesday, Dec. 4. Here are some of the headlines we're watching this morning.

Weather: Meteorologist Vivian Rennie tells us we can expect some dense fog this morning, and then sunny skies come afternoon.

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties released their final results from the November 5 election on Tuesday. SLO County counted 153,432 ballots. Santa Barbara County counted 187,876 ballots. Up next, the California Secretary of State will certify the results on December 13. Click here to view all of the results for both counties.

Two local women are spreading holiday cheer to single parents on the Central Coast. Natalie Davis and Kisa Maxwell, co-founders of the Single-Parent Christmas Giveback, started the event four years ago to support families like their own during the holidays. The duo collects gifts for nominated single parents, with deliveries set for Dec. 12.

ICYMI: A big thank you to the Santa Maria and Cuesta Doll Clubs for donating a carload of toys to our Season of Hope campaign on Tuesday!

Season of Hope at Santa Barbara Co. Fire in Orcutt

If you have yet to donate, join community reporter Lindsie Hiatt at the Atascadero Fire Station on Lewis Ave. tonight from 4-7 p.m.

Also happening today:

