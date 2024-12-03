Morning Minute: Giving Tuesday and pet safety over the holidays

Good morning, Central Coast! Today is Tuesday, Dec. 3. Here's a look at some of the headlines we're following this morning in a one-minute read.

It's a bit of a foggy start to the day for our coastal valleys, but then it will clear out and warm up to the 60s and 70s across the region. Follow Meteorologist Vivian Rennie for more.

Is your home pet-proofed for the holidays? In a story you'll see first on Daybreak this morning, community reporter Juliet Lemar gets some tips from the Santa Barbara Humane Society. Tune in at 6:10 to learn how to keep your best friends safe.

Today is Giving Tuesday. If you are planning to donate today, we hope you'll consider the Season of Hope. We work with local food banks and toy agencies to collect and distribute food and toys to our neighbors in need. Visit this link to make a financial donation or find a drop-off location: https://www.ksby.com/marketplace/season-of-hope

Later this morning, we’re expecting updates on the election results for races we’ve been following in our communities. It’s been about a month since voters across the Central Coast cast their ballots, and election officials have been busy confirming voter registration and eligibility, particularly for first-time voters. There’s also been a high number of provisional ballots, which take extra time to count. All results must be reported to the Secretary of State by December 5th.

Finally, we're bidding a fond farewell and congratulations here at KSBY to our Operations Director, Kelly Teel, as he retires after 40+ years. Though you may not see him on camera, Kelly has been the backbone of our newsroom, leading the crew behind the scenes, mentoring new reporters, and keeping our video gear running smoothly. Thank you, Kelly, for all you have done for KSBY. Check out his story here.