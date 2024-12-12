Morning Minute: Local firefighters sent to Franklin Fire and what it takes to save marine life

Happy Thursday, December 12th! Rain is on the horizon—check out our local microclimate forecast to see when it might make a splash in your area!

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo teams are on the ground in Los Angeles County this morning, helping fight the Franklin Fire in Malibu. Over the past few days, they’ve sent two hand crews, a team of engines, and overhead personnel. SLO Fire PIO Ryan Grebe told us crews are working 24-hour shifts on the fire line. With steep terrain and those relentless Santa Ana winds, it’s been a tough fight, and right now, the fire is just 7% contained.

There's a new project underway off our coast that aims to create more thriving marine areas. Santa Barbara community reporter Juliet Lemar shows us how it could impact local seafood in a story you'll see first in Daybreak this morning.

Happening Today:

