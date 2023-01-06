Morro Bay appoints new Harbor Director

Morro Bay City Manager Scott Collins has appointed Ted Schiafone as the city's new Harbor Director.

City officials say Schiafone has more than 30 years of related harbor and business experience. Most recently, he was the Division Manager for the Oceanside Harbor District. He has also owned and managed several commercial and real estate developments including a project that involved the $7.5 million redevelopment of a full-service marina on the west coast of Florida, according to Collins.

Schiafone's first day with the Morro Bay Harbor Department will be February 13.

In the meantime, Becka Kelly will continue to serve as acting Harbor Director.

