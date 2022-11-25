Morro Bay Art Association to host 'Art and About' event on Saturday

The Morro Bay Art Association is hosting 'Art and About', an event featuring a large array of fine art and crafts by Morro Bay Art Association member artists.

The event will take place Saturday, November 26, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Art Center Morro Bay at 835 Main Street.

Attendees can expect a diverse collection of paintings, photography, and fine crafts, spanning a variety of artistic mediums from traditional to contemporary.

Crafts may include fiber, wood, glass, sculpture, pottery, jewelry and more.

Event organizers say this lively exhibit is the perfect start in your search for special holiday gift-giving.

This Morro Bay event is sponsored by San Luis Obispo County Arts.

For more formation, you can visit the Art Center Morro Bay's website or call 805-772-2504.