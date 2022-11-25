Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Morro Bay Art Association to host 'Art and About' event on Saturday

art.jpg
KSBY
art.jpg
Posted at 7:29 AM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 10:29:15-05

The Morro Bay Art Association is hosting 'Art and About', an event featuring a large array of fine art and crafts by Morro Bay Art Association member artists.

The event will take place Saturday, November 26, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Art Center Morro Bay at 835 Main Street.

Attendees can expect a diverse collection of paintings, photography, and fine crafts, spanning a variety of artistic mediums from traditional to contemporary.

Crafts may include fiber, wood, glass, sculpture, pottery, jewelry and more.

Event organizers say this lively exhibit is the perfect start in your search for special holiday gift-giving.

This Morro Bay event is sponsored by San Luis Obispo County Arts.

For more formation, you can visit the Art Center Morro Bay's website or call 805-772-2504.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png