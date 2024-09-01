Morro Bay Art in the Park returned for its 67th year

Locals gathered today at Morro Bay Park for the 67th annual Art in the Park event on Saturday.

125 independent artists and crafters filled over 100 booths in the park where community members could look at and buy their work.

For local artist, Kim Winberry, the event goes beyond getting her work seen and it's also about the community formed by the artists.

"It's a community,” said Kim Winberry, artist, and Morro Bay resident. “These people, we travel from show to show, and even though we're on our own schedule, we end up going to shows. I ended up driving down.”

You still have time to catch Art in the Park.

It'll be in Morro Bay Park on Sunday, September 1st, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, September 2nd, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.