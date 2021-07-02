Morro Bay Art in the Park returns to City Park

Morro Bay's Art in the Park is back.

More than 100 artists and craft designers from all over California will have their goods on display and for sale at Morro Bay City Park this weekend.

The event is typically held four times a year in Morro Bay but all shows were canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Art in the Park takes place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 2-3, and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

Morro Bay City Park is located at the intersection of Morro Bay Blvd. and Harbor Street.

Admission is free.

The next Morro Bay Art in the Park event is scheduled for Sept. 4-6.