Morro Bay Bike Park hosts maintenance day

Morro Bay Bike Park
Posted at 9:09 PM, Aug 09, 2022
Community members came out to the Morro Bay Bike Park last weekend to help restore the bike park.

The bike park received a new delivery of dirt last week, donated by a local construction company, and asked residents to show up for a maintenance day on Sunday.

Bike park officials say that it has been a long time since they’ve been able to make major repairs and layout changes to the park.

Morro Bay Bike Park founder Bonnie Johnson says her main goal in building the park was to “have kids come out here and have a sense of community, Have some sweat equity in their community. There’s a lot of pride in working hard on this park and then being able to have fun riding.”

The Morro Bay Bike Park is rider maintained.

They hold a maintenance day on the first Sunday of every month.

