Morro Bay celebrates the 4th with Family Fun

A bike parade and Family Fun Day were among the Fourth of July festivities in Morro Bay.

The day began with the "Red", White and Blue Bike Parade down the Embarcadero and continued in Tidelands Park with live music, a magic show, a pie eating contest, a kids’ carnival, and a beer garden.

“I think for a community like Morro Bay we’re nice and small, so it’s nice to just have everyone here and we get to see people that have been coming to this event for years. We get to have kids who join all of our sports programs and kids programs, and they come out here and they’re playing and they bring their families, so it’s a great tradition,” said Angelica Jepsen, City of Morro Bay Recreation Supervisor.

The "Red", White and Blue Bike Parade was named in honor of late councilman Robert "Red" Davis who was an avid cyclist.

