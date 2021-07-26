Morro Bay City Councilman passes away: "A wonderful leader and friend to so many"

The City of Morro Bay has announced that Councilmember Robert "Red" Davis passed away on Saturday, July 24.

Davis, 76, died peacefully at home.

He began serving as Councilmember in 2017. In November 2020, Davis won a second four-year term.

During his time on the council, Davis was instrumental in moving forward the Water Reclamation Facility, improving the city's financial condition, and boosting community communication, the city says.

"Red Davis was a wonderful leader and friend to so many," Mayor John Headding said. "He was a servant leader who worked tirelessly to advance and improve the quality of life of our community as a whole."

The mayor emphasized Red's strong work ethic, clear communication, and genuine care for the community.

The City of Morro Bay says they will host a public celebration of Red's life within the next couple weeks. They say it will likely be held at the Morro Bay Community Center. Details will be posted on the city website.