Morro Bay city officials say more flooding expected, issue evacuation warning

The City of Morro Bay is warning residents to prepare for more flooding as another atmospheric river storm hits the area starting Monday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for San Luis Obispo County from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14. The heaviest rainfall is expected between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

City officials say crews will be watching for flooding and removing any loose debris from Morro Creek. But even with debris removal, they say flooding is expected.

An evacuation warning will go into effect at midnight for the Silver City and Silver City West mobile home parks, along with residents and businesses along Main Street between Errol and Radcliff, including Preston Lane and Little Morro Creek Road. Residents needing shelter may contact the city's non-emergency dispatch line at (805)-781-7312.

An American Red Cross Shelter will be open starting at 8 p.m. Monday at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Hall, located at 801 Grand Ave. in San Luis Obispo. Pets are welcome.

Many of those areas adjacent to Morro Creek have flooded twice this year — first on January 9 and again last Friday.

The city has sand for sandbags available for free at the City Library parking lot off Shasta Ave. and the Cloister Park parking lot. Bring your own bags and a shovel.

This latest storm is also expected to produce strong, gusty winds, so power outages and downed trees are a possibility.

All schools in the San Luis Coastal Unified School District will be closed on Tuesday in anticipation of the storm.

Officials say it's very likely roads could be closed again as well, and they're encouraging people to avoid unnecessary travel. If Highway 1 is closed, highways 41 and 46 are alternate routes to Highway 101.

Beginning on Wednesday, March 15, storm cleanup will take place along Main Street, Errol Street and Preston Lane. The work is expected to take up to three days and city officials say Main Street will likely be closed during that time to allow for the movement of heavy equipment. Debris bins are available on Preston Lane for the disposal of flood-damaged items. City officials say more bins have been ordered for placement on Errol Street.