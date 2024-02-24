Morro Bay community sends off girl's basketball team heading to CIF championship

Morro Bay community members came together to send off the High School Girl's Basketball team as they head to the CIF championships.

The lady pirates were cheered on by high school band members and the cheer team before getting on the road Friday.

Morro Bay Mayor Carla Wixom was also there and Morro Bay Police escorted the team out of town.

This will be the first time in more than 10 years the Pirates girl's basketball team will be playing for the championships.

KSBY spoke with some players and the coach about what this upcoming game means to them.

"Our championship experience is very unique because you get to go play where Fresno State used to play, and so the girls are going to get that experience of playing in a larger arena for the first time for a championship. So probably as excited as I've ever been in my coaching career," said head coach Alex Engel.

The Morro Bay girl's basketball team is the only girl's team in San Luis Obispo County that's heading to the CIF championship this year.

"Our school has done so much getting us ready to go and getting a student van coming up tomorrow to watch the game with us and just really helping us in whatever ways they can. And when I'm walking down the halls, multiple people just come and say hi to me and are like, we're so proud of you and very much supportive of everything we've done," said team member Fiona Durham.

They will be playing against Bakersfield Christian Eagles on Saturday at the Selland Arena in Fresno at 2 p.m.