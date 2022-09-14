Watch Now
Morro Bay Energy Storage project up for community input

morro bay stacks.jpg
KSBY
The Vistra Energy Battery Project would bring an energy storage facility to where the now defunct Morro Bay Power Plant stands along the Embarcadero. The Texas-based energy company says the batteries could store enough energy to power about 450,000 homes.
Posted at 10:33 AM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 13:33:16-04

A proposed plan that would bring a large-scale energy storage facility to Morro Bay is up for discussion Wednesday night.

The Vistra Energy Battery Storage Project is set to be built in the location of the vacant Morro Bay Power Plant.

The City of Morro Bay is holding a community workshop to share details of the project and gather input from neighbors.

The meeting is set to run from 6:00-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The meeting will take place at the Veteran's Hall at 209 Surf St.

The meeting will include an overview of the presentation and a visioning activity, map of the proposed site and a discussion of the project's design and scale.

