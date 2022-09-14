Morro Bay Energy Storage project up for community input

A proposed plan that would bring a large-scale energy storage facility to Morro Bay is up for discussion Wednesday night.

The Vistra Energy Battery Storage Project is set to be built in the location of the vacant Morro Bay Power Plant.

The City of Morro Bay is holding a community workshop to share details of the project and gather input from neighbors.

The meeting is set to run from 6:00-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The meeting will take place at the Veteran's Hall at 209 Surf St.

The meeting will include an overview of the presentation and a visioning activity, map of the proposed site and a discussion of the project's design and scale.