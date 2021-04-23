Morro Bay fish market vandalized Wednesday night

A seafood market in Morro Bay was vandalized on Wednesday night, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to their electrical system, according to a Facebook post by Giovanni’s Fish Market.

Giovanni’s Fish Market took to social media Thursday urging anyone who can identify the man who vandalized the business to contact the Morro Bay Police Department.

Morro Bay Police Commander Amy Watkins told KSBY News that officers responded to Giovanni’s Fish Market at around 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

There, fish market staff were still assessing the damage to their electrical system and provided officers with the surveillance video.

Commander Watkins said the video was helpful but they haven't identified the suspect yet.

Morro Bay police also received a theft report Thursday morning just 100 yards from Giovanni’s Fish Market. Watkins said thieves stole construction equipment at the Anderson Inn in the 800 block of Embarcadero.

Police believe the same person responsible for the vandalism at Giovanni’s Fish Market is involved in the theft of the construction equipment.

Giovanni’s Fish Market was just burglarized earlier this month when a man stole at least 15 live crabs from the crab tank outside of the popular seafood market. He loaded them into a bucket and then into his car.

Police said they are still actively investigating that case and are following up on some leads.

Investigators do not believe Wednesday night's vandalism and the theft of the crabs are related.