Morro Bay gallery liquidating products ahead of demolition

The Under the Sea Gallery in Morro Bay is liquidating many of its assets this weekend before the buildings planned demolition.

The store has moved two doors down while renovations take place within their new location they are selling everything from their current location. Everything from wooden fixtures to restaurant equipment is up for sale.

The new plan for the building is to open an 8 room hotel upstairs with views of Morro Rock, along with retail, restaurants, and a courtyard.

Cherise Hansson-League, owner of the Under the Sea Gallery told us, " I feel like this is the heart of Embarcadero and I wasn't to make it a hub of activity, the new building is going to have a lot of public amenities."

The sale at Under The Sea Gallery is from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Saturday and Sunday.