Morro Bay Harbor Director announces retirement

Eric Endersby, Morro Bay's Harbor Director, announced that he will be retiring, city officials announced Monday.

Endersby's last day will be Dec. 23.

Endersby has been working for the City for nearly 30 years, starting as a Reserve Harbor Patrol Officer in 1993, according to the press release. He was promoted to his current position as the Harbor Director in 2012.

In his tenure, he has updated the Embarcadero lease management policies and helped guide the ongoing efforts to modernize the waterfront and the Harbor Patrol vessel fleet.

“Eric is an exemplary public servant, and we greatly appreciate all he has done to transform the Harbor over his 30 years with the City,” said City Manager Scott Collins. “He demonstrated a rare combination of skills and backgrounds in his role – boating, public safety, diplomacy, and a business acumen – in leading the Department. We will miss Eric’s leadership, kindness, and good humor which helped the Department, the Executive team, and the community navigates through the challenges of the pandemic. We are excited for him as he prepares for the next stage of his career.”

The city will begin the Harbor Director recruitment this week, city officials said.