Morro Bay held its 5th Annual Marine Swap Meet.

It is a unique event where the community can sell and swap all kinds of marine items such as kayaks, surfboards and even boats. Organizers said vendors can rent spaces in order to sell their items. The event is in conjunction with the Morro Bay Youth Sailing Organization and the Morro Bay Maritime Museum.

"We also have the coastguard auxiliary, we have a boat building exhibit booth too, so this is just all about marine boating, safety,” said Bill Luffee, the president of Friends of the Morro Bay Harbor Department. “Come on out, look and try some things.”

Organizers said all of the event's proceeds go to local non-profits.